Natalie Portman's Vox Lux added to BFI London Film Festival line-up

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress plays a pop superstar in the movie.

Thor : The Dark World Premiere - London

Natalie Portman will portray a pop star in freefall when Vox Lux premieres at the BFI London Film Festival.

The movie about the dark side of fame is the latest film to be added to the festival programme, which already boasts Steve McQueen’s Widows, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.

Vox Lux, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Jude Law and Raffey Cassidy.

View this post on Instagram

First look at #VoxLux 📷: Venice Film Festival

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on

Set in 1999, Cassidy plays Celeste, a survivor of a high school shooting, who is performing a song she composed with her sister at a memorial service for her murdered classmates when she is spotted by a manager, played by Law, and propelled to pop superstardom.

Portman takes over the role as an adult Celeste, when she is a fully fledged superstar, while Willem Defoe provides commentary as a dry narrator.

The film, directed by Brady Corbet, features songs penned by Sia and scored by Scott Walker.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

Weight Watchers announces it is CHANGING its name
Weight Watchers announces it is CHANGING its name

Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests
Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis
[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare
The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed
Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why