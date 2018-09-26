Natalie Portman's Vox Lux added to BFI London Film Festival line-up

The actress plays a pop superstar in the movie.

Natalie Portman will portray a pop star in freefall when Vox Lux premieres at the BFI London Film Festival.

The movie about the dark side of fame is the latest film to be added to the festival programme, which already boasts Steve McQueen’s Widows, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.

Vox Lux, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Jude Law and Raffey Cassidy.

Set in 1999, Cassidy plays Celeste, a survivor of a high school shooting, who is performing a song she composed with her sister at a memorial service for her murdered classmates when she is spotted by a manager, played by Law, and propelled to pop superstardom.

Portman takes over the role as an adult Celeste, when she is a fully fledged superstar, while Willem Defoe provides commentary as a dry narrator.

The film, directed by Brady Corbet, features songs penned by Sia and scored by Scott Walker.

