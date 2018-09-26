Ed Sheeran up for BMI London song of the year award for third time in a row

The prize recognises the most played track by European writers across radio and television in the US.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been shortlisted for the BMI London Award for song of the year for a third consecutive time, it has been announced.

Sheeran’s hit Shape Of You is up against former X Factor winner James Arthur’s single Say You Won’t Let Me Go for the accolade.

The prize recognises the most played track by UK or European writers from the BMI catalogue across radio and television in the US.

James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go is in contention for the song of the year award. (Ian West/PA)

Sheeran has previously picked up awards at the music industry event for Thinking Out Loud (2016) and his duet with Justin Bieber, Love Yourself (2017).

He was recently named the most played artist on UK radio, TV and in public of 2017 by music licensing company PPL, with Shape Of You being the most played track.

Arthur, who won the ninth series of the ITV singing show in 2009, has already garnered two Brit nominations for his double-platinum song, which topped the charts in nine countries.

The two British singers face competition from I Feel It Coming, by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, It Ain’t Me by Norwegian DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez, and Russian producer Zedd and Alessia Cara’s track Stay.

The winner will be announced at a private event at the Dorchester Hotel on October 1, which will be hosted by BMI president and chief executive Mike O’Neill.

It was revealed last week that One Direction star Liam Payne, pop band Right Said Fred, rapper Tinie Tempah and singer Natasha Bedingfield are expected to attend and will be honoured at this year’s awards.

Film score composer Harry Gregson-Williams, whose music has featured in Shrek and The Chronicles Of Narnia, is to be named the BMI Icon for 2018.

Last year’s ceremony saw Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay pick up the President’s Award for his influence on songwriting.

© Press Association 2018