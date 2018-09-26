David Hockney's stained glass window tribute to Queen unveiled

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The window at Westminster Abbey is the artist's first work in stained glass.

The Queen's Window

A stained glass window designed by David Hockney to celebrate the Queen’s reign has been unveiled at Westminster Abbey.

The window – the artist’s first work in stained glass – reflects the Queen’s love for and connection with the countryside.

Hockney’s design was created on his iPad and is set within his beloved Yorkshire and features hawthorn blossom.

It uses his distinct colour palette of yellow, red, blue, pink, orange and greens.

Hockney, 81, is one of Britain’s most-loved artists and famous for his Yorkshire landscapes and paintings of Californian life.

The new window, called The Queen’s Window, can be found in the Abbey’s north transept.

Hockney was asked to design something symbolic or representational, rather than a figurative design.

Westminster Abbey said that the result “reflects the Queen as a countrywoman and her widespread delight in, and yearning for, the countryside”.

Barley Studio, a stained glass studio based in York, created the window using traditional techniques.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced
Parents are going to LOVE the INCREDIBLE offer Smyths Toys have just announced

Ant McPartlin wishes Declan Donnelly happy birthday with lighthearted message
Ant McPartlin wishes Declan Donnelly happy birthday with lighthearted message

Weight Watchers announces it is CHANGING its name

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why
Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis
[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare
[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed