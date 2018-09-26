Susanna Reid sweeps awards as Piers Morgan is left empty-handed

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She beat her Good Morning Britain colleague to honours at the National Reality TV Awards.

National Television Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London

Susanna Reid has claimed an award for best TV presenter as fellow Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was left empty-handed.

She collected three honours at the National Reality TV Awards on Tuesday night and beat Morgan to the TV presenter prize.

Good Morning Britain won best TV talk show and Reid was also crowned best celebrity personality ahead of her colleague.

Morgan was left to celebrate the shared award for their morning show and joked about his fellow host’s success.

Posting about the honours on Twitter, he said: “Apparently she won a couple of others while she was there but there’s no need to dwell on those.”

© Press Association 2018

