Love Island's Charlie Brake announces split from Ellie Brown

26th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He announced the break-up online.

Love Island 2018

Love Island’s Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown have broken up days after a holiday to Switzerland.

The pair met on this year’s reality series and have been a couple since departing the villa.

Chelsea socialite Brake has now announced in an Instagram post that he and Brown, from Newcastle, have decided to end the relationship.

Brake posted: “Just to inform you all, that Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best!”

The break-up comes days after the couple posted pictures of a romantic trip to Switzerland, and follows an Instagram post from Brown indicating she was leaving Brake’s Chelsea home.

© Press Association 2018

