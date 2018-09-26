Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter over Grand Canyon to mark 50th birthday

He was watched by his wife and children.

Will Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The actor, who found fame starring in revered 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, reached the landmark on Tuesday and live-streamed the stunt on his YouTube channel.

As he hovered over the canyon on the edge of the national park in northern Arizona, Smith appeared nervous before leaping from the helicopter.

Smith dangled above the ground and said: “Oh my God, this is gorgeous, this is gorgeous.”

He then blew kisses to the watching crowd, which included his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and two of his children, Jaden and Willow.

Smith added: “This is some of the most beautiful stuff I have ever seen in my life.”

Speaking after the jump to his Fresh Prince co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton, Smith said: “I am not going to be able to articulate it thoroughly right now but here’s a real relationship between freedom and joy. There’s an idea bubbling in my mind, as fear as a cage, fear actually traps you.

“My father passed just little over a year ago and there’s something about the confrontation with death that makes you live life more freely. The freedom to just be and do who and what you are, is absolutely exhilarating.”

Will Smith rose to fame after starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Ian West/PA Wire)

He added: “Life is hard. You might get hurt. Your heart might get broken. You might lose your job. But you’ve still got to commit.”

In the build-up to the event, Smith, who has starred in films including Ali, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Hancock, discussed his career and revealed his plans for the future.

He said: “If you look at it the way of going up the mountain, I was acquiring and as I come back down on the other side I want to give it away.

“I want to be valuable to humanity.” Smith also revealed his biggest fear is mice.

Smith launched his YouTube channel in December 2017 and has accumulated more than 2.5 million subscribers and almost 60 million channel views.

He performed the bungee jump to raise awareness of the charity Global Citizen.

