Holly Willoughby puts family first and steps away from lifestyle brand

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter will be hosting the next series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

TV Choice Awards 2018 - London

Television presenter Holly Willoughby has announced she is stepping away from her commitments to lifestyle brand Truly in order to spend more time with her family.

Willoughby, 37, announced her new business venture in April, which is set to cover a wide range of home, fashion, travel, wellness and baby products.

In a message on social media Willoughby wrote: “After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly.

“To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future.”

This Morning host Willoughby will replace Ant McPartlin on the new series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! later this year after his public battle with alcohol.

Willoughby has three children with TV producer Dan Baldwin, who she met while working with him on the CITV series Ministry Of Mayhem.

The couple have two sons, nine-year-old Harry and three-year-old Chester and daughter Belle, seven.

Truly will launch this autumn without the TV star as its face. It’s website describes its range of goods as “beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather

Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests
Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis
Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis

THIS Irish pop star is set to take part in Dancing On Ice

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed
[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare

[PIC] Gardaí issue URGENT appeal for information after the attempted abduction of a woman in Kildare
[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why

[PIC] This M&S dress KEEPS selling out - and it's easy to see why
[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys
[PIC] Everyone is going CRAZY for this gorgeous jumper that's landed in Penneys

[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather