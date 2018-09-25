Holly Willoughby puts family first and steps away from lifestyle brand

The TV presenter will be hosting the next series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

Television presenter Holly Willoughby has announced she is stepping away from her commitments to lifestyle brand Truly in order to spend more time with her family.

Willoughby, 37, announced her new business venture in April, which is set to cover a wide range of home, fashion, travel, wellness and baby products.

In a message on social media Willoughby wrote: “After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly.

“To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future.”

This Morning host Willoughby will replace Ant McPartlin on the new series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! later this year after his public battle with alcohol.

Willoughby has three children with TV producer Dan Baldwin, who she met while working with him on the CITV series Ministry Of Mayhem.

The couple have two sons, nine-year-old Harry and three-year-old Chester and daughter Belle, seven.

Truly will launch this autumn without the TV star as its face. It’s website describes its range of goods as “beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier.”

