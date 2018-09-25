Viewers delight as first dedicated Christmas movie channel starts - in September

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

It's Christmas!

Selfridges Christmas Shop opening 2017

Is that sleigh bells we hear? Quite possibly.

Movie channel True Christmas is now broadcasting an endless supply of festive films to help everyone get in to the spirit of the season.

The Christmas schedule began with just over three months until December 25.

And it seems viewers are lapping up the offering.

If one festive channel isn’t enough to satisfy your craving, then there’s more set to broadcast as the season gets properly under way.

Movies24 is set to become Christmas24 next month, while Sky Cinema Christmas, Heart TV Christmas and NOW Christmas all start in November.

Posted by Christmas 24 on Monday, September 24, 2018

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, kind of.

