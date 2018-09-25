Mark Hamill spent two weeks of Twitter building up to one moment of jubilation

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The famed Star Wars actor trolled his fans on Twitter with a drawn-out announcement of his birthday.

Graham Norton Show - London

American actor Mark Hamill has trolled his Twitter fans with a two-week long announcement of his birthday.

Tweeting out one word every other day since September 13, the actor, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, finished the chain with some adorable childhood photos of himself.

The chain began with the enigmatic: “THE (to be continued…)”

To save you time trawling through the whole 13-Tweet-long chain, here’s what he said in full: “THE PURPOSE OF ANNOYING EVERYONE DAILY WITH INANE TWEETS IS DISTRACTING FROM MY BIRTHDAY (the end).”

When the thread began, Star Wars fans thought the actor might be hinting at the title for Star Wars: Episode IX, however it was simply a drawn-out celebration of his 67th birthday.

The celebratory finale to the tweet chain now has over 30,000 likes from fans.

Social media users didn’t seem angry about the teasing tweets, instead using the opportunity to wish Hamill a happy birthday.

The American actor turned 67 on September 25, and now has a full year to come up with a way to one-up himself for the next birthday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS Irish pop star is set to take part in Dancing On Ice

[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather
[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather

Irish primary school evacuated after HUGE sinkhole appears
Irish primary school evacuated after HUGE sinkhole appears

Mum reveals how her baby girl was born with so much hair she looked like a mini Elvis

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
Cold case inquiry into 34-year-old baby death investigation

Cold case inquiry into 34-year-old baby death investigation
The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed

The TOP 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed
Mix-up at Tesco petrol station causes CHAOS as cars break down on motorway

Mix-up at Tesco petrol station causes CHAOS as cars break down on motorway
Mix-up at Tesco petrol station causes CHAOS as cars break down on motorway

THIS Irish pop star is set to take part in Dancing On Ice