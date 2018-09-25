Bebe Rexha 'sold perfume to Rihanna' before writing hit track The Monster

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The songwriter was working in a department store before her breakthrough.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha said she sold perfume to Rihanna before writing a life-changing hit track for the pop star.

Rexha was working in an exclusive department store and served the singer she would later offer the chart-topping track, The Monster.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, 29-year-old Rexha described her life a year before her success with the Eminem and Rihanna track.

She said: “I actually sold perfume to Rihanna, funnily enough.

“I was working at Saks Fifth Avenue, like the Harrods of the US. She came to the counter with red lipstick and sunglasses on.

“I had no idea that a year later I would have written a number one song she would have been on. It changed my life completely.”

Questioned on her earnings by host Piers Morgan, Rexha said that The Monster was probably her most lucrative track, followed by Florida Georgia Line track, Meant To Be.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests

THIS Irish pop star is set to take part in Dancing On Ice

THIS Irish pop star is set to take part in Dancing On Ice

Mix-up at Tesco petrol station causes CHAOS as cars break down on motorway
Mix-up at Tesco petrol station causes CHAOS as cars break down on motorway

Irish primary school evacuated after HUGE sinkhole appears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook reveals HEARTBREAKING cancer diagnosis
[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather

[PIC] This cosy knit from Penneys is PERFECT for the chilly weather
Cold case inquiry into 34-year-old baby death investigation

Cold case inquiry into 34-year-old baby death investigation
Mum reveals how her baby girl was born with so much hair she looked like a mini Elvis

Mum reveals how her baby girl was born with so much hair she looked like a mini Elvis
Mum reveals how her baby girl was born with so much hair she looked like a mini Elvis

Bride causes OUTRAGE amongst guests with appalling e-mail with list of requests