Sophie Ellis-Bextor will 'probably call it a day' after five children 25th Sep 18
The star is expecting another baby in January.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she will “probably call it a day” after five children.
The singer, 39, who has four sons with The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, is expecting another baby in January.
She told ITV show Lorraine: “We don’t know what we’re having. They [her children] are excited.
“I think they slightly roll their eyes, like, ‘Oh, another one’.
“I think I’ll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot.”
The singer’s due date, January 11, has turned out to be the same day her new album launches.
Ellis-Bextor also had warm words for her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole, who has been axed from the BBC1 show, saying: “He’s an amazing choreographer and he was also incredibly supportive… I thought he was brilliant and I’m so glad I was partnered with him.”
