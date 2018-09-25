Sophie Ellis-Bextor will 'probably call it a day' after five children

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The star is expecting another baby in January.

Ready Player One European Premiere - London

Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she will “probably call it a day” after five children.

The singer, 39, who has four sons with The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, is expecting another baby in January.

She told ITV show Lorraine: “We don’t know what we’re having. They [her children] are excited.

“I think they slightly roll their eyes, like, ‘Oh, another one’.

“I think I’ll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot.”

The singer’s due date, January 11, has turned out to be the same day her new album launches.

Ellis-Bextor also had warm words for her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole, who has been axed from the BBC1 show, saying: “He’s an amazing choreographer and he was also incredibly supportive… I thought he was brilliant and I’m so glad I was partnered with him.”

© Press Association 2018

