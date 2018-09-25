Ant McPartlin wishes Declan Donnelly happy birthday with lighthearted message

Ant McPartlin wishes Declan Donnelly happy birthday with lighthearted message25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The TV presenters have been friends and colleagues since they started out in Byker Grove together.
Ant McPartlin cheekily referenced his and his co-presenter and friend Declan Donnelly’s height difference in a lighthearted happy birthday post.
McPartlin, 42, posted a photograph of Donnelly, who turned 43 on Tuesday, posing behind a red and black dress.
Alongside the photograph, McPartlin wrote: “Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one!”, followed by a laughing face emoji.
Donnelly celebrated becoming a father to a baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, with his wife, Ali Astall, at the beginning of the month.
McPartlin confirmed his six-month sobriety at the weekend as he commented on a friend’s social media post.
Simon Hargreaves praised the TV presenter for his “strength and determination” in facing his problems as he tweeted a photograph of the pair, writing: “Long overdue catch up with my buddy of 20+ years for lunch this week. 6 months sober, annoyingly healthy looking, and happier than I’ve seen him in years.
“Immensely proud of this lad for his strength and determination to face up to his issues and get help.”
McPartlin responded: “Thanks pal. Really appreciate it. Lovely seeing you too. It really was long overdue. #weloveagoodlunch”, ending the message with his initial A.
He checked into a private rehab clinic earlier this year after pleading guilty to drink-driving, and announced he would be taking a break from work commitments.
This Morning host Holly Willoughby will present the new series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Donnelly later this year.
© Press Association 2018