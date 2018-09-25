Mel Gibson to direct and co-write remake of The Wild Bunch

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Bryan Bagby will co-write the script with him.

Mel Gibson will co-write and direct a remake of Sam Peckinpah’s classic 1969 Western The Wild Bunch.

Warner Bros confirmed that Gibson will helm the production, with Bryan Bagby to co-write the script with him.

It will be Gibson’s first time directing since his 2016 Second World War drama Hacksaw Ridge, for which Gibson earned a best directing Oscar nomination.

Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture.

No production start or release date for The Wild Bunch was announced. Gibson is first prepping a Second World War drama to star Mark Wahlberg.

© Press Association 2018

