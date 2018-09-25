Director Todd Phillips shares behind-the-scenes picture from Joker film set

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

It will star Joaquin Phoenix.

You Were Never Really Here premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2017

Director Todd Phillips has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming Joker film.

The movie will star American actor Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s arch nemesis and is due to be released next year.

The picture, posted to Phillips’s Instagram page, shows an actor dressed as a clown sitting down during a break in filming.

View this post on Instagram

Work.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

It was captioned: “Work.” It is unclear if the clown is Phoenix.

Earlier this month, Phillips gave fans a first glimpse at Phoenix’s Joker. He shared a picture to Instagram showing the actor with long hair and captioned it: “Arthur.”

View this post on Instagram

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

The Joker’s real name in the film is Arthur Fleck. Phillips later posted a video showing Phoenix in clown make-up.

The film will look at the character’s origins. Previous reports suggested he will be a stand-up comic who turns to crime after his career fails to take off.

The Joker film is due to be released in October 2019.

© Press Association 2018

