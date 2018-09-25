Kate Hudson holds baby shower as she prepares to give birth to daughter

25th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said her "water could go any second".

Kate Hudson interview

Kate Hudson celebrated the imminent birth of her daughter with a baby shower.

The American actress, 39, is about to welcome her first child with partner Danny Fujikawa and held a party in Los Angeles.

In a picture shared with her 8.9 million Instagram followers, Hudson’s growing bump could be seen under her white dress while she posed with four friends.

She captioned the post: “Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday. #WeReady.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, is already a mother to two sons, Ryder Russell, 14, and seven-year-old Bingham Hawn, from previous relationships.

She announced she was pregnant in April and this week she filmed an interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and said her “water could go any second”.

Hudson also revealed she and Fujikawa are yet to decide on a name for their child, adding: “We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes.”

Her two sons are both “super excited” to meet their sister, Hudson said.

Hudson is known for starring in films including Almost Famous, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and You, Me and Dupree.

© Press Association 2018

