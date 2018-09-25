Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness shares inspirational message with fans

Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness shared an inspirational message with fans as he discussed dealing with criticism online.

The 31-year-old, who is the grooming expert on Netflix’s hit show, admitted to reading negative comments on social media and blocking trolls.

Van Ness said things that “would normally roll off my back stings more at the moment”, and that he has “been having some next level petty moments as of late”.

But the hairdresser and TV personality, who referred to himself as “she” in the message, which was shared with his 2.6 million Instagram followers, said it is “okay if you’re a bit reactive”.

He wrote: “You’re busier than ever, dealing w more pressure than ever, and it’s okay if you’re feeling brand new at life, it’s okay if you’re a bit reactive. Just noticing the part of myself that’s crying out for my own attention.

“So I’m just laughing at all my gorgeous personality and showing myself some kindness & compassion.”

Bobby Berk, from left, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are co-hosts on Queer Eye (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Van Ness added: “If you’re having that day too, hope this helps, if not replace all that essay w something like, Slay your week henny!”

Van Ness rose to fame earlier this year as one of the “fab five” hosts of Netflix’s rebooted Queer Eye.

Alongside Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk, he gives contestants makeovers on the Emmy-winning show.

So far, there have been two seasons of Queer Eye, with a third expected to hit Netflix in 2019.

