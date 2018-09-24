EastEnders viewers thrilled as Sonia's trumpet makes a comeback

Fans said the return of the instrument was 'a moment'.

EastEnders viewers said they had witnessed the reunion of 2018 when Sonia’s trumpet made a return.

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who made her first appearance in the BBC soap in 1993, started learning the instrument as a child and played for years.

The trumpet has come up many times over the years but has not been mentioned lately, so fans were thrilled to see it make a brief return on Monday night.

One person wrote on Twitter: “The greatest comeback in showbiz history just happened….welcome back, Sonia’s trumpet.”

“Quite possibly the best reunion of 2018: sonia and her trumpet,” said another.

One viewer teased: “Sonia on her trumpet ‘I forgot I ever had that.’

“We didn’t Sonia, I remember when the whole nation switched off #Eastenders whenever you blew into that thing.”

Another viewer said the trumpet’s return was “a MOMENT”.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

