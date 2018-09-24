Emmerdale gives fans a look at RobRon wedding

The couple are thought to be tying the knot in October.

Emmerdale has given viewers their first look at Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden’s wedding.

The pair – dubbed RobRon by fans of the ITV soap – were in the midst of exchanging vows last year when the big day was disrupted by a dramatic murder accusation.

However, their long-awaited nuptials are now set to go ahead.

A picture released on Instagram shows Aaron (Danny Miller) and Robert (Ryan Hawley) holding hands at their ceremony.

The pair are standing under a gazebo decorated with flowers, while candles spelling out the word “love” rest on a table behind them.

The image was captioned: “To have and to hold… are you ready for the ceremony of the century? #RobronWedding #Robron#Countdownbegins #Emmerdale.”

Another snap, unveiled on the soap’s Twitter, shows the couple standing side by side, looking into each other’s eyes.

It is thought the wedding will take place in October.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

