Wolf Alice set to return to UK albums chart after winning Mercury Prize

The band's album Visions Of A Life is in the running for a top-10 place.

Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice are set to return to the top 40 in the UK albums chart after claiming the prestigious music award last week.

The four-piece alternative rock band’s sophomore effort Visions Of A Life was named UK album of the year at a ceremony at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, beating records by the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Lily Allen.

The LP is currently just short of reclaiming a top-10 berth at number 11. It was originally released in September 2017 and has a previous peak of number two.

Heloise Letissier, AKA Christine And The Queens, is on track to reach number one on the albums chart (Ian West/PA)

Currently on track to end US rapper Eminem’s three-week reign at the top of the chart is French artist Christine And The Queens, and the album Chris.

The performer, real name Heloise Letissier, is currently leading a tight race which sees only 2,000 combined sales separate the top four.

Likely to score a big new entry are indie group Suede, whose eighth LP The Blue Hour could be their highest chart watermark for almost 20 years.

Also in the mix is Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, whose collaborative album with Myles Kennedy of US rock band Alter Bridge is at four.

Other potential new entries inside the top 10 are blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa’s Redemption (six), opera singer Josh Groban’s Bridges (seven) and a posthumous collection from Prince, Piano & A Microphone 1983 (eight).

As it stands the top five on the singles chart looks set to be unchanged, with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Sam Smith’s run at number one with Promises to extend to four weeks.

A new posthumous duet featuring late rappers rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion could be this week’s highest new entry.

Lil Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Ahr, died of a suspected overdose aged 21 last November. In June XXXTentacion (20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed in Florida.

The pair never worked together during their lifetimes but Falling Down, currently placed at number 10 on the chart, has been put together by a mutual friend of theirs, rapper iLoveMakonnen.

© Press Association 2018