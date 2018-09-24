Celine Dion to end Las Vegas concert residency next year

24th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The singer has performed nearly 1,100 shows at Caesars Palace since 2003.

The 83rd Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Celine Dion has announced she will end her Las Vegas residency next year.

The singer announced on social media that she will leave Caesars Palace in June 2019.

Dion said the decision brings mixed emotions as the Colosseum venue has been a big part of her life for the past 20 years.

This will mark the end of her second long-running residency at Caesars Palace.

Dion has performed nearly 1,100 shows there since 2003.

The first time was from 2003 until 2007. Her current residency began in 2011.

Tickets for next year’s shows go on sale on Tuesday.

Her final concert will be on June 8 2019.

