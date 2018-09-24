Celine Dion to end Las Vegas concert residency next year

The singer has performed nearly 1,100 shows at Caesars Palace since 2003.

Celine Dion has announced she will end her Las Vegas residency next year.

The singer announced on social media that she will leave Caesars Palace in June 2019.

Dion said the decision brings mixed emotions as the Colosseum venue has been a big part of her life for the past 20 years.

This will mark the end of her second long-running residency at Caesars Palace.

Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special. / Jusqu’à la grande finale, chaque spectacle que nous ferons au Colosseum sera très spécial. – Céline xx…https://t.co/z8ejWz8PgD 📸: Ian Laidlaw pic.twitter.com/fJkq4H8tnU — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 24, 2018

Dion has performed nearly 1,100 shows there since 2003.

The first time was from 2003 until 2007. Her current residency began in 2011.

Tickets for next year’s shows go on sale on Tuesday.

Her final concert will be on June 8 2019.

