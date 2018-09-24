Jodie Whittaker: It will be exciting when these moments aren't so infrequent

The new Doctor Who star said she looks forward to the day when her casting would not be so celebrated.

Jodie Whittaker has said her casting in Doctor Who shows that storytelling does not always have to come from people who look the same.

The Broadchurch star is the first woman to play the Time Lord and said she will know real change has come when it is no longer notable to see women in these kinds of roles.

She told the Press Association: “To be the first of something is exciting and wonderful for me and I will be dining out on it for years to come.

“I will be dragging on the coattails of it, but what will be exciting is when these moments aren’t so celebrated because they are so infrequent and we are realising that the points of view of storytelling don’t always have to come from someone who looks the same.

“That is what is brilliant, the shift, rather than feeling it’s a moment and that’s it.”

Arriving at the launch of the new series in Sheffield, she said she had spoken to previous Doctors, including her predecessor Peter Capaldi and her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant, about the role.

“He said there is nothing really to say because you can’t really explain it and I appreciate it so much now.

“The next person to play this role, I would never go ‘It’s like this and like this’ because you cannot explain it.

“But what he did say and what Matt (Smith) and Peter said is it is the most extraordinary journey, it will go like that (clicks fingers), try to be in it and try to enjoy it and nothing will be like it.”

Whittaker’s casting was announced after the Wimbledon men’s final more than a year ago and said it felt real to her during her first day on set, adding: “You first say your lines and they are tattooed in film forever and they can’t get rid of you.

“The showing of it is when it’s real for the fans and you get to share it, but always the best bit for any actor is the actual shooting of something, being on set is a pleasure and an honour.

“It was extraordinary, the ensemble effort that goes into every second of this show blows your mind and the storylines and these guys, the friends in it, the guest actors that have come in, you couldn’t dream it up as a kid.”

Bradley Walsh, who plays one of the Doctor’s companions, said he had no idea who would be playing the Time Lord when he got the part.

He said: “They said it’s a reveal in the middle of Wimbledon and you’re going to watch.

“I didn’t know until I turned around and it was Jodie and I love Jodie Whittaker.

“I was thrilled that it was Jodie and it was a woman, I was cock-a-hoop about it.

“She has been really great, the energy and professionalism is second to none, it’s going to be brilliant, they are going to love her.”

Chris Chibnall, who takes over as showrunner from Steven Moffat, promised fans they have a treat in store.

He said: “You can expect really great standalone stories, lots of new monsters, you are meeting new characters who are really exciting.

“It’s a mix of fun, emotion, scares, monsters, action, it’s everything you want from your telly on a Sunday night.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on October 7.

