Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford show breached TV rules

An Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford TV show breached programme rules by not mentioning that the husband and wife duo were patrons of the Dogs Trust in a “one-sided” episode on e-collars, watchdog Ofcom has ruled.

Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth looked at whether electric-shock dog and cat collars should be banned.

The episode presented a one-sided stance on the topic while a Government consultation on the issue was open, making it a matter relating to current public policy.

While investigating the Channel 5 programme, the regulator discovered that the husband and wife presenters were patrons of the Dogs Trust.

But the link between the stars, who also front This Morning, and the charity was not made clear to viewers despite the charity being quoted during the show.

Ofcom said the episode, which aired in March, breached rules on impartiality.

“The conversation presented only one side of the argument, and took place while a Government consultation on the issue remained open,” the spokeswoman said.

“The close connection between the presenters and an animal charity, whose views were cited during the programme, wasn’t made clear to viewers.”

“The show breached rules on due impartiality and the stipulation that any personal interest of a presenter, which would call into question the due impartiality of the programme, must be made clear to the audience.”

