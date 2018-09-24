First commission by Government Art Collection goes to Turner Prize-listed artist

24th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Work by painter Hurvin Anderson to be shown in diplomatic buildings worldwide.

Turner Prize shortlisted artist Hurvin Anderson has been awarded the first commission by the Government Art Collection (GAC) as part of a new 10-year initiative, is has been announced.

Birmingham-born painter Anderson’s print, titled Still Life with Artificial Flower, will be shown in diplomatic buildings throughout the world.

Its wallpaper and fabric design drew inspiration from the front room of Anderson’s mother’s home. Stylistically, its use of colour references the techniques of French artist Henri Matisse.

Still Life with Artificial Flowers
Still Life with Artificial Flowers by Hurvin Anderson will be displayed in diplomatic buildings throughout the world. (Hurvin Anderson)

It is the first piece of GAC’s TenTen initiative which will see a British artist produce an original, limited edition print every year for the next decade.

Arts Minister Michael Ellis said: “Art and culture is one of our great calling cards to the world.

“I am delighted that Hurvin Anderson will be the first of 10 artists to take part in this exciting initiative that will support the Government Art Collection’s role in promoting British art on the global stage.”

Last year Anderson became one of the first artists aged over 50 to be nominated for the Turner Prize after the prestigious visual art award lifted its age restriction on entries.

His work often reflects his childhood memories of living in Birmingham’s African-Caribbean community.

Anderson’s Turner Prize-listed collection featured a painting of a barber shop wall that featured the images of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King.

© Press Association 2018

