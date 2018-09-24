Odds cut for Richard Madden to play James Bond after Bodyguard finale

Keeley Hawes has also been backed for a role in the franchise.

Richard Madden has seen his odds cut to be the next James Bond after his starring role in the BBC thriller Bodyguard.

The Game Of Thrones star has been backed to take on the role of the spy with the licence to kill after his performance as Sergeant David Budd in the hit drama.

Bookmakers Coral have cut Madden’s odds to 4-1 from 8-1 to be the next Bond following the final episode of the series on Sunday night.

John Hill, a spokesman for Coral, said: “Punters can’t get enough of Richard Madden at the moment.

“After an impressive performance as the lead actor in Bodyguard, we are being knocked over with interest in him becoming the next 007 where he looks a perfect fit.”

Keeley Hawes, who played Home Secretary Julia Montague in the series, is also tipped for a role in the franchise, with odds of 3-1.

Mr Hill added: “Keeley Hawes has done her reputation no harm in Bodyguard and we are also seeing interest in her being in the next James Bond film in some capacity.

William Hill have also slashed the odds on the actress landing a part in an upcoming instalment in the spy franchise, and are offering odds of 5/1 for her to be a major character in the next 007.

However, the recent announcement that True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga will helm the next Bond film have given Idris Elba an edge over Madden, William Hill said.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

The filmmaker and the British actor have previously worked together on the film Beasts Of No Nation, leading to increased speculation The Wire star will take over from current Bond Daniel Craig.

Madden currently has odds of 20/1, while Elba has 7/2.

Rupert Hill, a spokesman for William Hill, said: “Richard Madden has been fantastic but it remains a big leap to get the lead role in one of the biggest franchises in history.

“Keeley already has the pedigree and she would make a great addition to the Bond team.”

Other actors rumoured to be in the running include Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, James Norton and Tom Hiddleston.

