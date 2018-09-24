Inquest into Max Clifford's death adjourned

24th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He died of heart failure at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10 2017.

Max Clifford court case

An inquest into the death of disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has been adjourned until a date to be fixed.

Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Simon Milburn said that a hearing, originally listed at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday, will not proceed until a later date.

The date of the next hearing will be set administratively.

HMP Littlehey report
HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire (Chris Radburn/PA)

Clifford, 74, collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for sex offences.

© Press Association 2018

