Inquest into Max Clifford's death adjourned

An inquest into the death of disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has been adjourned until a date to be fixed.
Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Simon Milburn said that a hearing, originally listed at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday, will not proceed until a later date.
The date of the next hearing will be set administratively.
Clifford, 74, collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for sex offences.
He died of heart failure at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10 2017.
