Bodyguard star: It would be cool to do second series

Bodyguard star Stephanie Hyam has shared her enthusiasm at doing a second series of the BBC thriller.

The actress, who played double-crossing political aide Chanel Dyson in the hit show, said she had no idea how the series would end when she first got the part.

The show, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, came to a nail-biting conclusion on Sunday night.

Hyam told ITV’s This Morning: “You don’t have all the scripts at the beginning, I think we had three or four or something.

“But I was told there were twists and you can tell from the face of the casting director, who is going ‘she’s not what she seems’, so I know what I’m in for.”

She continued: “Everyone was talking about it and all of my friends.

“They don’t really want to know (what is going to happen) actually, they want to watch it, but you see the desperation in their eyes when they are asking you.”

Stuart Bowman, who plays security services boss Stephen Hunter-Dunn, added: “I had some friends round last night to watch it.

“I watched it live with my partner the week before for the first time and watching her gasping and knowing that there are seven or eight million gasping, it’s really exciting.

“It’s a shared experience and we don’t get things like that often.”

Bowman said creator Jed Mercurio also left him guessing about his character and his involvement in the bomb that killed the home secretary.

He said: “We had the first three episodes and then we got to the end of that and we filmed that and still didn’t have the second three episodes.

“There is a bit where Longcross says ‘Shall we put a plan in place?’ and then she blows up and I’m thinking ‘Well, I did it’.

“We turned up to film the next three episodes and I had to say ‘Jed, Jed, Jed, was it me?’

“He said ‘No, mate’, it was so disappointing.”

Asked if there are talks about a second series, Bowman said: “I don’t know if even Jed has had talks” but Hyam added: “I think it’s around, that would be cool.”

