Strictly's Kate Silverton discusses role play behind debut dance routine

Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton has admitted that her husband has had to be more understanding than she expected after her first dance on the show saw her kiss dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The BBC news anchor has discussed how Skorjanec invented characters for the pair to play in order to make their debut routine to Tom Jones’ song Kiss more believable.

In a nod to her day job Silverton revealed she adopted the persona of old fashioned newsreader “Penelope” while Skorjanec played cameraman Walt, who is a secret admirer of his colleague.

Silverton’s husband, security consultant and former Royal Marine Mike Heron, was in the studio audience watching.

Writing in the Daily Mail Silverton said: “It was a genius move, because would I have been able to do that dance as me? Probably not.

“Aljaz said, though, I had to take a deep breath and commit, as otherwise the dance would not work as we would have no connection.

“Aljaz’s wife, fellow Strictly professional Janette Manrara, has wonderfully been on hand for advice, reassuring me that ‘dancing is theatre and the audience have to be convinced of a chemistry between the dancers. Just go for it!’

“It’s only week one and my husband has already had to be more understanding than we might have anticipated, although he’s loving the impact the dancing is having on my physique — as am I. I feel younger and fitter already.”

Silverton and Skorjanec finished fifth from bottom on the leaderboard after the first round of the competition.

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and former Steps singer Faye Tozer were joint first on 29 points out of a possible 40.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.15pm on Saturday.

