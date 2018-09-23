Praise for new X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson as categories revealed

23rd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The categories of the show have been revealed.

Teen Choice Awards

X Factor fans praised new judge Louis Tomlinson as this year’s categories were revealed.

The singer joined Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Simon Cowell on the panel for the final stage before judges’ houses.

Tomlinson was given the boys group to coach through the competition, and said: “I wanted the boys, get in! The variety is important.”

Fans of the show posted on Twitter, appreciating the approach of Tomlinson.

One said: “factor needs more judges like you.”  Another added that the singer was “one of the best things about X factor, think he’s got a good shot at winning with the boys group.”

Tomlinson was seen celebrating as he was told that the boys category was his.

Cowell will take on the girls, with Field managing the overs, and Williams handling the groups.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

X Factor judges send through act who reduced them to tears

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant
13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

X Factor judges send through act who reduced them to tears