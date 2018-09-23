Actor James Woods locked out of Twitter over 'misleading' meme

23rd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The performer is renowned for his conservative political views.

John Q Premiere Woods

Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.

Woods posted a tweet in July that included a meme from a hoax campaign that encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections.

In the tweet, Woods acknowledged the meme was probably not real.

Woods got an email from Twitter on Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election”.

The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes it.

Twitter user numbers
Twitter says Woods can use the account again if he deletes the tweet (Twitter/PA)

Woods has over 1.7 million followers and is known for his conservative political views.

He has said he will not delete the tweet.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

X Factor judges send through act who reduced them to tears

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon
Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Theres a SHOCK romance shaping up in Corrie

Theres a SHOCK romance shaping up in Corrie
[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

X Factor judges send through act who reduced them to tears