Greg James marries partner and says he 'might BURST with happiness'

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony, three months after revealing their engagement.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James has married his partner and said it was the “most incredible day of my life”.

James, who revealed earlier this year that his girlfriend Bella Mackie had proposed to him in February, shared pictures from the wedding day on Instagram.

He wrote: “Bella and I got married and it was the most incredible day of my life.

“I think it was up there for her too. She is the best thing ever and I feel like I might actually burst with happiness.”

Mackie wore a pale yellow dress with a twisted detail at the front with a small headpiece, while James opted for a blue suit.

Queer Eye star Tan France and singer Craig David were among those congratulating the happy couple.

France wrote on Instagram: “SO, SO HAPPY FOR YOU. AND YOU GUYS LOOK BEAUTIFUL.”

The Netflix show’s resident fashion expert added: “You look stunning, Bella. The dress is so beautiful.”

David said: “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

Singer Ella Eyre said: “Love it, congrats.”

In June, James, 32, stunned fans when he revealed he was in a relationship with Mackie, who previously wrote for The Guardian and Vice, and that they were set to tie the knot.

At the time, he said that “one of the main reasons for this happiness is because I met this person”.

He said yes “immediately” when she proposed “because she is the smartest, funniest and most beautiful person I’ve ever met” but has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

James took over his new role as the host of BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show in August after job-swapping with Nick Grimshaw.

He had hosted the weekday 4pm-7pm drivetime slot on the station since 2012.





