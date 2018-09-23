Coleen and Wayne Rooney thrilled as they get a snap with Ed Sheeran

The couple took themselves to watch the Shape Of You singer perform.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have shared their delight at going along to see Ed Sheeran in concert with one of their sons – and grabbing a picture with him.

The couple, who now live in America with their four sons as Wayne plays for Major League Soccer club DC United in Washington, shared the same picture on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the snap, Coleen, Wayne and their eldest son Kai beam at the camera as Sheeran smiles widely in front of them.

Coleen added a love heart emoji to her post, while Wayne wrote: “Always great to catch up Ed. Another unbelievable concert.”

Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his Divide World Tour, and this week played two concerts at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a few hours away from the Rooneys’ new home in Washington DC.

The Rooneys have been keeping their millions of followers updated on their new life in America.

Last weekend, Coleen shared her joy at taking her four sons – Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two and seven-month-old Cass Mac – along to watch Wayne play for DC United.

She shared a collage of pictures on Instagram, and wrote: “Loved our first game at @dcunited as a family.”

