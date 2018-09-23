Peston tells of guilt on finding love after wife's death

23rd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter moved in with his girlfriend this summer.

Peston

Television presenter Robert Peston has said he felt “desperately guilty” when he found love after his wife’s death.

The journalist, host of ITV’s Peston On Sunday, was left a single father after his wife, novelist Sian Busby, died from lung cancer in 2012.

He said he felt disloyal to fall in love again and that he discussed it with his grief counsellor “because I did feel desperately guilty”.

He moved in with his girlfriend, Charlotte Edwardes, diary editor of London’s Evening Standard, this summer.

They had known each other after working on the Telegraph in 2003 and met again on the dancefloor at a Christmas party.

“I sort of made the first move, by suggesting we have dinner,” he told The Sunday Times magazine.

“I was chronically embarrassed, I felt a bit like a teenager again.”

He said that women were “predatory” towards him after he was widowed and added: “I think there is a stalky thing that happens, and I think women (presenters) talk about it more than men normally, but there is definitely a stalky thing that happens for men as well, and you have to be slightly careful.”

Peston and Edwardes live with her three children, aged 13, 11 and 10, in Camden, north London.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

X Factor judges send through act who reduced them to tears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Former X Factor hopeful Chico suffers stroke

Former X Factor hopeful Chico suffers stroke
Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave dies aged 74

Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave dies aged 74
Theres a SHOCK romance shaping up in Corrie

Theres a SHOCK romance shaping up in Corrie
13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant
13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products