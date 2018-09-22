Karen and Kevin Clifton reunite for romantic Strictly dance after split

The married couple announced the end of their relationship earlier this year.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton were paired for a romantic waltz during the first live show of the series, six months after confirming the end of their relationship.

The couple, who are both professional dancers on the hit show, announced their separation in March after three years of marriage and months of speculation about their future together.

They continue to dance together professionally and shortly after announcing their break-up they embarked on a 44-date tour together.

The show opened with the professional dancers performing an outdoor waltz to Your Song by Elton John in between fountains, before continuing the routine inside the studio on the dancefloor.

Karen has previously told Hello! magazine: “Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base.”

Viewers said they were moved to see them dancing together again, with one writing: “Kevin and Karen dancing to that beautiful song made me quite teary and emotional.”

Another said: “Awww what a beautiful pro dance and great to see Karen and Kevin partnered up.”

Yet another said: “Seeing kevin and karen dance together after all the crap they’ve been through was my favourite part of the show tonight. the strongest people i know.”

Kevin is partnered with broadcaster Stacey Dooley for the 2018 series.

Meanwhile Karen is paired with Casualty star Charles Venn.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One.

