Seann Walsh channels David Budd in Bodyguard-inspired tango on Strictly

22nd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He took inspiration from Richard Madden's David Budd.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Seann Walsh took inspiration from the hit series Bodyguard for his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The comedian channelled David Budd, the police officer played by Richard Madden, for his tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake.

The routine saw his professional partner Katya Jones brandish a minister’s red box in homage to Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes in the drama.

The dramatic routine ended with a lift that propelled Jones to the other side of the dancefloor, which was criticised by head judge Shirley Ballas.

Jones defended use of the lift, which is not allowed in a tango, by describing it as “more of a chuck”.

Ballas also urged Walsh to tie his hair back for the ballroom dances, saying: “Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place.”

Craig Revel Horwood was also critical, saying he thought it was “completely over the top and I didn’t like the illegal chuck at the end either”.

However, Darcey Bussell praised Walsh’s “fierce performance”, adding: “I enjoyed the narrative, this animal of a bodyguard, playing the tango role really well.”

The couple achieved a total score of 18 out of a possible 40, which will be added to their score next week when the first couple will be eliminated.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both said how much they are looking forward to the final episode of Bodyguard, which will air on BBC One on Sunday night.

At one point Winkleman reminded viewers there was only 24 hours to go before viewers would find out how the series ended.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

Storm Bronagh set to bring gusts of up to a WHOPPING 70mph in aftermath of Ali
Storm Bronagh set to bring gusts of up to a WHOPPING 70mph in aftermath of Ali

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

Brrrace yourself - there's a DRAMATIC change in weather on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Christine Lampard shares ADORABLE family snap with new daughter

[PICS] Christine Lampard shares ADORABLE family snap with new daughter
Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong

Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong
Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon
The QUIRKIEST celebrity baby names: Boo, Bear, River Rocket and more

The QUIRKIEST celebrity baby names: Boo, Bear, River Rocket and more
The QUIRKIEST celebrity baby names: Boo, Bear, River Rocket and more

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER