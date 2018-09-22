Sir Lenny Henry among stars paying tribute to 'legend' Chas Hodges

Stars from across the world of entertainment and politics have shared their messages for the pop-rock musician.

Chas and Dave star Chas Hodges has been described as a “legend” and a “lovely, lovely gentleman” as stars paid tribute to the singer following his death aged 74.

The music star died in his sleep on Saturday morning from organ failure after a battle with cancer, a tweet from the musical duo’s Twitter account said.

Comedian Sir Lenny Henry was among those paying tribute to Hodges, who was best known for his long lasting musical partnership with Dave Peacock.

Sir Lenny wrote on Twitter: “What a shame. When they were on Tiswas they were always kind, respectful and played live. RIP Chas.”

Retired boxer Frank Bruno tweeted: “ChasHodges RIP worked with Chas & Dave loads of times in the 1980’s and had a good laugh with them every time.

“I can still remember I was always driving home from working with them singing Rabbit Rabbit or London Girls.”

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was a big fan of Chas and Dave, despite being from the North.

“RIP Chas Hodges. Chas and Dave were always on the telly when I was a nipper, they’re cockney through and through but we also loved them in the North,” McGuinness tweeted.

“I always wanted to see them live. Sad loss to the entertainment industry. #chasanddave.”

Radio DJ Jo Whiley tweeted: “Oh no. This is the saddest news. Chas was a lovely lovely gentleman & our Maida Vale Xmas show was one of my absolute favourite shows. Much love to his family, close friends & Dave.”

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson tweeted: “This is very sad. Chas was a very accomplished musician who brought joy to many with his performances. And Chas and Dave’s songs are in the memories of millions.”

Comedian Rob Beckett wrote on Twitter: “So sad. Such a legend. Together with Dave he wrote the soundtrack to my childhood. RIP Chas Hodges.”

Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker said she was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear of Hodges’s death.

She said in a tweet: “He was a huge talent and a lovely man. Thinking of the family and, of course, #DavePeacock. #ChasandDave #Rockney.”

Radio DJ and TV presenter Iain Lee tweeted: “Absolutely gutted about @ChasnHodges passing.

“Was always a real gentleman to me and very generous with his time. Absolutely one of the best. Played piano at Eric Clapton’s wedding. The other members of the spontaneous band? Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.”

The official Twitter account for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club – of which Hodges was an outspoken supporter – posted: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own, Chas Hodges.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Chas and Dave were responsible for four FA Cup singles for the football club, including Ossie’s Dream (Spurs Are On Their Way To Wembley) in 1981.

Comedy writer and author Adam Kay tweeted: “Sad news. The very least we could do in Chas’ memory is make ‘Ain’t No Pleasing You’ the new national anthem. Belting tune.”

Chas and Dave, who formed in the 1970s, had a string of popular hits in their “rockney” style, including Rabbit, Snooker Loopy and Gertcha.

