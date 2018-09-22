Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave dies aged 74

The musical duo is known for hits including Rabbit and Snooker Loopy.

Chas and Dave singer Chas Hodges has died at the age of 74.

The singer died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning from organ failure, a tweet from the musical duo’s official Twitter account said.

The statement read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.

“Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning.”

Hodges revealed in early 2017 that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus after he struggled to swallow a glass of water, and he underwent chemotherapy.

He returned to performing last year, but in August, Chas and Dave were forced to cancel all of their forthcoming gigs on doctor’s advice.

At the time, Hodges said in a statement that “recent check-ups have seen no sign of cancer but the treatment has left me well below par”.

A message on the group’s website added: “We would like to thank our fans for their fantastic support and goodwill at this difficult time.”

Hodges and Dave Peacock rose to fame in the English pop-rock duo, known for their rock and cockney style, in the 1970s.

They had a string of hits, including Rabbit, Snooker Loopy and Ain’t No Pleasing You.

Before teaming up with Peacock for a musical partnership lasting more than 40 years, Hodges was a member of The Outlaws.

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, he backed some of the all-time greats, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Bill Hayley.

As a member of Cliff Bennett And The Rebel Rousers, he also appeared as a special guest alongside The Beatles on their final British tour in 1966.

