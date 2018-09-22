Kris Jenner reveals she delivered daughter Kylie's baby

22nd Sep 18

The famous family's matriarch was as involved as she could possibly be with the birth of her granddaughter.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s baby was delivered by her mother Kris, it has been revealed.

Kylie became a first-time mother in February to daughter Stormi and, in a preview for the next episode of the family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, “Momager” Kris shares just how involved she was with the birth.

Kris tells daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian: “(Kylie) did really, really well, she just kept saying, ‘I don’t feel any pain.’

“And you’d see these contractions going like crazy, and she’d go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’

“She was such a trooper, she really was, she was so calm. It was really exciting… I delivered the baby.”

Kim replies: “You did? I didn’t hear that.”

Kris says: “Yes, I delivered the baby, I pulled her out.”

Make-up mogul Kylie, 21, and rapper Travis Scott, 26, welcomed their child earlier this year after she had a secret pregnancy.

Stormi was born just two weeks after Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child Chicago via a surrogate, and two months before her other sister Khloe Kardashian became a first-time mum to daughter True.

© Press Association 2018

