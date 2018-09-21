Corrie fans demand freedom for Sally after prison attack

Fans took to Twitter after the soap's latest episode saw the character plead with her daughter Sophie to help her.

Coronation Street fans are calling for imprisoned Sally Metcalfe to be freed following an attack by a fellow inmate.

Metcalfe is currently behind bars facing accusations of fraud – although she is innocent – and she was attacked by cellmate Vanessa in an argument over phone credit.

A bloodied Metcalfe, played by Sally Dynevor, called to beg her daughter Sophie to do something about her situation in prison, which has left fans of the show calling for her freedom.

She said: “They beat me up, Sophie. I just can’t take it in here. I just want to come home.”

One fan tweeted: “Aww that was upsetting seeing Sally like that. I know it’s not real but still.”

Another tweeted: “Free #sally get a petition going she doesn’t belong behind bars.”

Fans also highlighted similarities between the current storyline and that of Deidre Barlow.

