Carol Vorderman joins special event for Dambusters squadron
The RAF was honouring new colours at its Norfolk base.
Carol Vorderman was a guest at a parade to mark a new standard – or colours – for RAF 617 Squadron, who blazed a trail in the Second World War as the Dambusters.
The squadron flies state of the art F-35b stealth planes out of RAF Marham in Norfolk.
The TV presenter was wearing an RAF uniform to mark her role as honorary ambassador for the Air Cadets.
The new colours, which were gifted to the squadron by the Queen, were blessed before being handed to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier.
Musician Myleene Klass also attended the parade.
