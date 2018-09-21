Paul Weller fails to topple Eminem from top of album chart

Eminem has scored a third week at number one with his album Kamikaze, fending off competition from music veteran Paul Weller.

Rapper Eminem, who surprised his fans with the album at the end of August, outsold Weller by just over 5,000 units across the past seven days, extending his chart-topping reign.

Weller’s 14th solo studio record True Meanings debuted at number two this week, but was the best-seller overall on physical formats, the Official Charts Company said.

Paul Weller’s True Meanings (Parlophone Records)

Kamikaze was a record-breaking release for Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, as it was his ninth consecutive UK number one album.

He now has more UK number ones than any other international act since 2000, and only British singer Robbie Williams has more overall, with 10.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is in third place, giving the musical film’s cast recording its 37th consecutive week in the top three.

The top five albums this week are completed by the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack at number four, and US pop star Ariana Grande in fifth place with Sweetener.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s reign at the top of the charts continues (PA)

Jazz music star Tony Bennett has also this week extended his chart record as the oldest male musician to enter the Official Albums Charts top 40.

The 92-year-old US singer’s new collaborative album with Diana Krall, Love Is Here To Stay, has debuted at number 33.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith is at number one for a third week.

The track is DJ Harris’s 10th number one, and singer Smith’s seventh.

Number two is Eastside by Benny Blanco featuring Halsey and Khalid, number three is I Love It by Kanye West and Lil Pump, Loud Luxury’s Body is at number four and the top five is completed by Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille.

