Eternal singer Kelle Bryan joins Hollyoaks

The 1990s pop star is joining the world of soaps.

Former Eternal star Kelle Bryan is joining Hollyoaks.

The singer will join the Channel 4 soap in October as Martine Deveraux, an air stewardess and secret sister of Simone Loveday (Jacqueline Boatswain).

Martine will arrive on Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Louis Loveday’s (Karl Collins) doorstep when she shows up in the village to drop a bombshell.

Bryan said: “I watched Hollyoaks back in the day and loved it, so to be joining the team is just fab!

“It’s a stellar cast of actors and we are simply having a blast working together. Playing Miss Deveraux is such fun – she says and does all of the things I would never dare to do.

“I’m blessed to have some diverse and thought-provoking storylines that I am personally passionate about and looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into. Enjoy the ride!”

Bryan, 43, rose to fame in R&B girl group Eternal in the early 1990s along with Louise Redknapp (then Louise Nurding) and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett.

They had a number of big hits, including Stay, Someday, I Am Blessed and I Wanna Be The Only One, in total achieving 15 UK top 20 singles between 1993 and 1999.

As well as her music career, Bryan has also acted, having appeared in EastEnders in the early 1990s as well as a number of pantomimes over the years.

She made her West End debut in 2017 with Wings, and has also appeared in The Bill and BBC comedy Me And Mrs Jones.

