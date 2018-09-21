Gigi Hadid wears mini puffball bridal gown at star-studded Moschino show

Getting ideas for a future wedding to Zayn?

Gigi Hadid sported an unusual wedding dress as she walked the runway at the Moschino show in Milan, along with her sister Bella and friend Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel looked every inch the unconventional yet stylish bride as she stalked the catwalk in the mini puffball-style dress with a large veil tucked under the hem.

To add to the drama, she wore tights with a thick scribble down the front of her legs, a theme throughout designer Jeremy Scott’s spring/summer style for the brand.

Male models held up the metres-long train behind her, as well as floating butterflies.

After the Milan Fashion Week show, Gigi gushed on Instagram: “MOSCHINO BRIDE. (with a lil help from my friends ;)) WOW @ITSJEREMYSCOTT WHAT A MOMENT.

Kendall Jenner wears a creation as part of the Moschino women’s 2019 spring-summer collection (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

“To my amazing friend J, I feel so grateful and honored any time I get to be a part of your creative vision. Every season one of my greatest highlights is getting to learn about your newest story, inspiration, & process.

“I love your fearlessness, YOUR MIND. When I think you could never be more fun & creative, you do it again. Thank you so much for letting me close this amazing show tonight !!!!!”

Jenner wore an 80s-inspired ensemble, with a scribbled pink top, a scribbled black skirt and a long train, while carrying an oversized perfume bottle as an accessory.

Kendall Jenner at Fashion Week in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

Another look saw her with a black dress, again finished with the trademark pen-like print.

Bella looked stunning for her stint on the runway, wearing a fitted suit-style dress with pink and black drawn-on lines across it.

