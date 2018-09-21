Drake fan: New heart feels different, but in a good way

21st Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit while she was in hospital.

Drake Hospitalized Girl

The Chicago girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake has said she is feeling great.

Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday, three-and-a-half weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The 11-year-old said her new heart “feels different, but in a good way”.

Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump.

That was a week before her surgery.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much for Coming 💙

A post shared by Sofia (@sofiamireya2018) on

Sofia said Drake’s advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.

A heart surgeon called Sofia a star patient and said her recovery is going quite well.

© Press Association 2018

