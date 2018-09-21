Nick Cannon fires back at Kanye West

21st Sep 18 | Entertainment News

West had addressed rumours his wife had been romantically involved with Drake.

Nick Cannon has fired back at Kanye West and warned the rapper not to tell him what to say.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram, West addressed rumours his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had an affair with Drake and told Cannon not to mention the reality TV star after he had hinted it was a possibility.

Cannon has now responded in a video of his own and refused to rule out mentioning Kardashian West in the future.

He said: “Honestly, I got to say this my dude, I have never said anything disrespectful or harmful in my opinion to your marriage or your union. I salute it, keep it going.

“But you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot say. I am a solid individual, somebody asks me a question, I am going to answer it to the best of my ability. I am going to give my opinion, no harm, no foul.”

Cannon, a 37-year-old rapper and comedian who used to be married to Mariah Carey, added: “I know it got your spirit feeling weird. Holla at me, you know where I am.”

Rumours Drake and Kardashian West had been romantically involved spread after a reference to Kiki in the Canadian’s hit In My Feelings. Kardashian West’s family often use the name for her on their TV show.

Addressing Drake directly, West said: “You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri.

“So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh, I don’t know where it come from’, you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

