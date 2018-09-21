Gillian Anderson and Lily James to star in stage version of All About Eve

The world premiere of the new adaptation will be directed by Ivo van Hove.

Gillian Anderson and Lily James will star in the world premiere of a stage adaptation of All About Eve directed by Ivo van Hove, it has been announced.

The X Files star and the Mamma Mia 2 actress will appear in a new theatre production of the 1950 film, which starred Bette Davis and Anne Baxter.

They will be joined in the cast by W1A star Monica Dolan, Benidorm actress Sheila Reid and Apple Tree Yard’s Rhashan Stone, with music provided by PJ Harvey.

Monica Dolan will also appear in the play (Ian West/PA)

The film, based on Mary Orr’s original play The Wisdown Of Eve, was nominated for 14 Oscars and held the record for the most nominations ever until it was tied by Titanic in 1997 and La La Land in 2017.

It went on to win six gongs.

Anderson will appear as theatre star Margo Channing in the new play, while James will play her biggest fan Eve.

The play, which examines a world of jealousy and ambition, will ask why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on September 28 with presale from 10am on September 26.

All About Eve will run at the Noel Coward Theatre from February 2 2019 to May 11 2019 with opening night on February 12.

