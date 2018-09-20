Han Solo jacket fails to meet reserve price at auction

The clothing worn by Harrison Ford was expected to fetch up to £1 million.

The jacket worn by Harrison Ford in his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back has failed to meet its reserve price at auction.

The jacket was expected to fetch up to £1 million when it went under the hammer, but failed to reach the £500,000 reserve.

The highest bid for the item was £450,000.

Bids reached £450,000 on Han Solo’s jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (John Stillwell/PA)

It was part of an auction of rare blockbuster film memorabilia, which also included the fedora worn by Ford’s Indiana Jones in The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, which had been expected to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000 – but instead reached £320,000.

Indiana Jones’ Fedora hat, worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Victoria Jones/PA)

Also among the 600 lots auctioned by Prop Store was a Stormtrooper helmet from the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, which fetched £40,000, as well as a similar helmet from the most recent film The Last Jedi, which sold for £110,000.

Proceeds from the hammer price of that prop will be donated to the NSPCC.

Stormtrooper helmets from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (left) and Star Wars: A New Hope (right) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A lightsaber wielded by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in The Revenge Of The Sith sold for £110,000 while the bullwhip used by Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom sold for £45,000.

A light-up T-800 Terminator endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day sold for £200,000.

A T-800 Endoskeleton used in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Victoria Jones/PA)

The costume worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands also went under the hammer, fetching £65,000, while the caped ensemble worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman and Superman II fetched £130,000.

Prop Store said there have already been a number of post-auction enquiries about the Han Solo jacket.

© Press Association 2018