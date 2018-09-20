Emmerdale fans praise tribute to World War I heroes

Emmerdale fans have praised the show after it stepped into the past to mark 100 years since the end of World War I and celebrated Yorkshire’s unsung heroes.

Emmerdale 1918 saw star Mark Charnock, who play’s the soap’s fictional chef Marlon Dingle, look into the story of frontline cook Fred Brocklehurst.

Step into the past with @MarkCharnock as @Emmerdale marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and celebrates Yorkshire's unsung heroes.#Emmerdale1918. Tonight 8.30pm @ITV#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/tTj69oI3Jr — ITV (@ITV) September 20, 2018

Viewers said they were moved by the first episode in the series, which will uncover a string of untold stories about war heroes from the area where the soap is filmed.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely loved #Emmerdale1918 Had a tear in my eye from the beginning, lovely tribute to Fred, looking forward to seeing next week’s, thank you.”

Another viewer wrote: “#Emmerdale1918 is proper Yorkshire and I’m loving it!!”

Others were delighted to here Charnock refer to the quality of “Dingleyness”, a reference to his on-screen family.

One wrote: “‘Dingleyness’ should be a word,” while another said: “‘Dingleyness’ definitely should be a word I’m literally loving #Emmerdale1918 , loving the narration by Duncan Preston and literally loving @markcharnock he’s having my same reactions.”

The series will continues on September 27 on ITV at 8.30pm.

