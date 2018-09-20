Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes stokes theory Julia Montague is alive

20th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Fans have speculated her character was not really killed in an explosion.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes has stoked rumours that her character in the show might still be alive.

Audiences learned that Home Secretary Julia Montague had been killed after an explosion during a high profile speech in a surprise twist but some have since speculated that she might not really be dead.

Now Hawes has also added fuel to that fire, posing the query, “Is Julia Montague alive?” in response to a request on Twitter for questions for the show’s creator.

Jed Mercurio, who also penned Line Of Duty, will appear on Newsnight on Thursday and the programme’s editor asked followers on Twitter to suggest questions to put to him.

Mercurio replied to Hawes: “Is she though? @Misskeeleyhawes – just riffing here – maybe people should watch #Bodyguard on Sunday night 9pm @BBCOne … ? Absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence.”

Some of the show’s high profile fans also replied to Hawes, with writer Emma Kennedy tweeting: “She bloody better be … ”

BBC News presenter Simon McCoy added: “Naughty! #whodunwhat.”

The thriller has been a ratings hit for BBC One and has been the biggest drama launch for the channel in a decade.

The most recent episode pulled in eight million viewers in the overnight ratings, peaking at 8.3 million.

The series will come to a conclusion on Sunday at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

