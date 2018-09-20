Nadiya Hussain keen to do I'm A Celebrity: I'll eat anything

The former Bake Off winner has also confirmed she was asked to do Strictly, but turned it down.

TV chef Nadiya Hussain has said she is keen to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, because she has no problem eating a “jug of blitzed up balls”.

The former Great British Bake Off Winner said that, while she would struggle with some challenges in the jungle-based series, she would be fine with the tricky eating tasks – known as Bushtucker trials.

The challenges see contestants forced to eat things like kangaroo penises, cockroaches and crocodile anuses in order to win meals for the camp.

'Give me a jug of blitzed up balls!': #GBBO star Nadiya Hussain has put herself forward for #ImACeleb https://t.co/6fnpidNLup pic.twitter.com/T5DuWptzX3 — HuffPost UK Entertainment (@HuffPostUKEnt) September 20, 2018

Hussain, 33, told HuffPost UK: “That’s the bit I’d love to do.

“I’m scared to fly out of a plane and stuff, but my goodness give me a jug of blitzed up balls. No problem, whatever, I’ll have them. I don’t mind.

“It’s fun. When we first got married my husband said that eating at my parents’ house was like an episode of Fear Factor because we eat everything, there’s nothing we don’t eat.”

She added: “We grew up on eating brains and liver and tongue and all sorts of stuff, so for me… I’ll drink it. Give me the money. No problem.”

The star, who has featured in a number of cookery series and penned several books after winning Bake Off in 2015, also revealed she has turned down the opportunity to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

She said she was asked to take part this year, but that she did not want to do it because she “can’t dance” and that she did not want to be the “joke act”.

Hussain added: “I wait all year to watch Strictly.

“For me, when you work in television, you realise how long it takes or what it takes to create a TV show, and I don’t want to kill that magic because Strictly’s all I have.”

© Press Association 2018