Ed Sheeran announces homecoming shows in Leeds and Ipswich for 2019

The Shape Of You singer is coming home next August.

Ed Sheeran has announced four headline shows in the UK next summer in Leeds and Ipswich.

The singer has also announced further dates, which follow on from his previously-announced first ever South Africa stadium tour in March 2019, which will see him peform in Russia, Latvia, France, Portugal and Romania.

Sheeran will also head to Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Iceland, before ending the tour on home soil.

The Shape Of You hit-maker will perform at Roundhay Park in Leeds on August 16 and 17, and at Chantry Park in Ipswich on August 23 and 24.

Tickets will be available across major websites at 10am on September 27.

The chart-topping 27-year-old is currently on the North American leg of his Divide world tour, which began in Italy in March last year.

The new dates follow the announcement that Sheeran will headline Hungary’s Sziget festival next year, an event which has been described as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury, in August.

Sheeran has also been revealed to be reuniting with classical singer Andrea Bocelli on the Italian musician’s forthcoming album, Si, which will be released on October 26.

Sheeran and Bocelli previously worked together on the duet Perfect Symphony, a version of Sheeran’s Perfect, last year.

The pair’s new song is called Amo Soltanto Te, and was written by Sheeran with lyrics by Tiziano Ferro.

